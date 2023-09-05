TAZEWELL COUNTY Ill. (WMBD) — Many residents are concerned about the potential for a C02 pipeline that could run through Central Illinois.

The Tazewell County State Attorney’s office has filed a petition to intervene with any construction.

Tazewell County filed the petition two days after a board meeting where residents expressed their concern over the pipelines.

The proposed pipeline would enter through the southern end of Tazewell County and cut across it towards Logan County.

The City of Peoria has also filed to intervene while Peoria County has not. A petition to intervene means the county is asking to be a party and involved in the process.

Joyce Harant was at the board meeting and is a part of the citizens against predatory pipelines.

She says she feels the companies involved care.

“They are wanting to get their pipes in the ground before the new regulations are in place because new regulations can only increase the cost of them doing business. Their concern for the public safety really doesn’t exist,” said Harant.

The Illinois Commerce Commission is set to make a final decision on the construction application of the pipeline by May 16, 2024.