Tazewell County Health Department confirms Legionnaires’ Disease outbreak at UAW in Pekin

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Tazewell County Health Department communications manager Sara Sparkman confirmed UAW in Pekin has a Legionnaires’ outbreak.

The center is now responsible for an additional case, making it three cases total at the center within three months. Sparkman said it became an outbreak when the second case was linked.

The latest resident with the disease is now out of the hospital and recovering. Donald Bly, the manager at UAW said the health department is requiring the center staff to tighten up water restrictions.

Last week, residents were able to use sinks using only a running water stream the size of a pencil. Now, residents are not allowed to use sinks until a filter is added. Showers at the facility already have filters and are available for use.

Bly said this is a temporary fix and they are planning to install a new water filtration system later on in the year.

“…All of that is 2-3 months down the road, what we’re trying to do right now is contain it and allow people to live as normal a life as they possibly can until we can completely take care of the problem,” Bly said.

Sparkman said quarantine is not appropriate for Legionnaires’ Disease and residents should follow the guidance of not using the water.

Bly said residents have been understanding and patient as staff works through this issue. He said he is thankful for all of the outside help, including the Salvation Army for donating water.

