PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD)– An agreement between the Tazewell County Board and Carle Health has led to the purchase of a new building that will be used for health services.

A Tazewell County press release confirms 1800 Broadway St will be purchased using funds from the American Rescue Plan Act.

Tazewell County Board Chairman, David Zimmerman stated, “I am excited for the

opportunity to partner with Carle Health to bring the Health Department services closer

to the citizens of Tazewell County.”

WIC and clinic services will be moved to the new location. Carle Health is exploring additional services that can be added in the future.

In addition, dental services will be available as well. Uninsured Tazewell County residents without insurance or state-sponsored insurance can have a difficult time receiving dental care. 19% of Tri-County residents do not have access to dental care.

Amy Fox, TCHD Administrator commented that “We hope this new location will decrease barriers and allow our services to be accessed more freely,” she continued, “helping us to achieve our mission to protect & promote the public’s health and well-being.”

Renovations to the building are required before services begin. No timeline for renovation has been set yet.