EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Tazewell County Health Department (TCHD) and Molina Health Care are partnering to give out free cervical cancer screens for uninsured and underinsured women on Jan. 26.

The event will take place in the Molina Mobile Health Unit, which will be set up near the Fondulac District Library at 400 Richland St. in East Peoria from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The women’s health screenings, pap tests, and low-cost HPV vaccines will be available to uninsured and underinsured women aged 21-64 living in Marshall, Peoria, Tazewell, and Woodford counties. Walk-ins are welcome, and no appointments are necessary.

“Prevention and early detection are very important to preventing cervical cancer. TCHD offers screenings for cervical cancer and the HPV vaccine to youth to reduce the number of women impacted by cervical cancer,” stated Kim Gudzinskas, TCHD Community Health Supervisor.

TCHD said according to the National Cancer Institute, there were more than 13,900 women in the U.S. who were estimated to be diagnosed with cervical cancer in 2023. It is a preventable cancer that is most often spread by HPV.

To learn more about public health issues, visit TCHD’s website.