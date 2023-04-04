TAZEWELL COUNTY Ill. (WMBD) — Tazewell County Health Department is offering mental health, first-aid classes.

Mental health is a priority for the Tri-County Community Health Improvement Plan. The classes will offer tools to identify a mental health crisis, how to identify someone in a crisis, and how to communicate effectively as well as resources.

The classes integrate an online aspect as well as in-person learning and at the end of the class, students get certified in mental health first aid.

“Mental health is very important to overall wellness, community members are trained in CPR in the case of a heart and mental health first aid is like CPR in that if someone is having a mental health crisis you’ll have the tools you need to help get them through that,” said Tazewell County Health Department Communications Manager Sara Sparkman.

Class sign-up is located on the Tazewell County Health Department website