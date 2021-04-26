Tazewell County Health Department to offer Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccinations

TREMONT, Ill. (WMBD) — Tri-county residents will soon have a new location to receive the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

Thursday, April 29 through Sunday, May 2, those 18 and older and living/working in Peoria, Tazewell, or Woodford County will be eligible. The clinic will operate from 8:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. each day.

The clinic will take place again the following weekend, May 6-9, at the same times listed above.

No appointment is required and all patients must bring a valid state ID and phone number. The Tazewell County Health Department asks all patients to wear appropriate clothing for receiving the vaccine while in a vehicle and warns people to plan for a 15 to 30-minute observation following the vaccine.

The clinic will be held at 21306 IL Rt. 9 in Tremont.