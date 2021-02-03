Tazewell County Health Department to offer online vaccine scheduling

FILE – In this Jan. 12, 2021 file photo, a health care professional prepares a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Sheba Tel Hashomer Hospital in Ramat Gan, Israel. Israel Defense Minister Benny Gantz’s office said Sundya, Jan. 31, 2021, that Israel has agreed to transfer 5,000 doses of the coronavirus vaccine to the Palestinians to immunize front-line medical workers. It is the first time that Israel has confirmed the transfer of vaccines to the Palestinians. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty, File)

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The Tazewell County Health Department announced that it will be offering online COVID-19 vaccine appointment scheduling starting Friday.

Tazewell County residents will be able to access the link starting Feb 5. at 10 a.m. The link will be made available on the health department’s website and Facebook page.

According to the Tazewell County Health Department, those in Phase 1B will be able to set up an appointment, including:

Persons 65 years and older.

First Responders – Fire, police, 911 workers, security personnel, school officers.

Education (Congregate Child Care, Pre-K through 12th grade) – Teachers, principals, students support, student aids, daycare workers.

Food and Agriculture – Processing, plants, veterinary health, livestock services, animal care.

Manufacturing – Industrial production of goods for distribution to retail, wholesale or other manufacturers.

Corrections Workers – Prison/jail officers, juvenile facility staff, workers providing in-person support.

Postal Services Workers.

Public Transit Workers – Flight crew, bus drivers, train conductors, taxi drivers, para-transit drivers, in-person support, ride-sharing services.

Grocery Store Workers – Baggers, cashiers, stockers, pick-up, customer service.

Shelters/Adult Day Care – Homeless shelters, women’s shelters, adult day/drop-in programs, sheltered workshops, psycho-social rehab.

Tazewell County residents will also be able to schedule appointments by calling (309)-650-1555 starting at 10 a.m. on Friday.

The appointment dates will go from Feb 23. – Feb 27. Appointments will not be final until confirmed by email, call, or text. The appointments are expected to fill up quickly.