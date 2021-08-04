Tazewell County Health Department warns about improper disposal of batteries

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The Tazewell County Health Department is reminding residents of the dangers of not disposing of lithium-ion batteries properly.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) recently released a report about fires caused by lithium-ion, or rechargeable, batteries. The fires happen due to improper disposal.

They can also cause pollution, harm, injury, disruption in waste services, and monetary losses.

To decrease the number of fires caused by batteries, the department encourages residents to take them to a local recycler. Lowers and Batters Plus Bulbs in East Peoria both recycle these batteries.

More information on recycling in Tazewell County can be found here.