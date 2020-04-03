Tazewell County holding COVID-19 virtual poster contest

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) –The Tazewell County Emergency Management Agency and Tazewell County Health Department are holding a poster contest to increase awareness of how to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The contest is for school age students. There will be four categories separated by grade levels: K-2nd grade, 3rd-5th grade, 6th-8th grade, and 9th-12th grade.
Posters must be handmade on 8 1/2 by 11 paper and must include illustrated information on how to stop the spread of COVID-19. You can see the required information below.
Students should submit one to three pictures of their poster and an entry form to swallace@tchd.net before April 15. There will be a first-place winner and honorable mentions for each grade level.
You can find more information about the contest and COVID-19 at the Tazewell County Health Department’s website.
