TAZEWELL COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Central Illinois communities are coming together to honor Abraham Lincoln during a special ceremony in Tazewell County.

Years before becoming the 16th President of the United States, Abraham Lincoln practiced law.

“He had less than 2 years of schooling, he taught himself to be a lawyer,” said Guy Fraker, author of “Looking for Lincoln in Illinois: A Guide to Lincoln’s Eighth Judicial Circuit”.

During his time as a lawyer between 1847 and 1859, Lincoln traveled to Illinois’ Eighth Judicial Circuit which canvassed counties including Tazewell, Woodford, Logan, and McLean.

“The cases he had equated him with serious issues, socioeconomic issues,” Fraker said.

100 years ago, markers were placed at 17 Eighth Judicial Circuit courthouses and 19 county lines to honor the route Lincoln traveled.

During a ceremony on Monday, some Central Illinois monuments were re-dedicated.

“Bringing up further public awareness of what they are, why they’re there, I think a lot of people pass them and don’t even know what they are,” said John Ackerman, Tazewell County Clerk.

Ackerman said while many recognize lincoln’s accomplishments, what may not be known are the experiences that helped mold him.

“It’s traveling the Eighth Judicial Circuit, visiting each of those communities in Central Illinois, it shaped him, it changed him into the president that we all recognize and honor today,” Ackerman said.

Tazewell County Resident Judge Paul Gilfillan said it’s an honor to serve a region that lincoln once did.

“To actually work in the building on a daily basis where Lincoln once walked the grounds, if not the actual building itself, I couldn’t be happier or proud,” Gilfillan said.

In addition to placing a wreath at the Tazewell County Courthouse, the mayors of Washington and Delavan placed wreaths at their county line markers as well.