Tazewell County launches special rewards program for local veterans

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — The Tazewell County Clerk and Recorder of Deeds Office is launching a special program for veterans.

The “Honors Program” gives veterans discounts and benefits at participating businesses as a thank you for their sacrifices to the country.

“It’s a great opportunity for veterans and great businesses in Tazewell County in central Illinois to able to join together and provide a platform where they can get the word out with what’s taking place,” said Tazewell County Clerk John Ackerman.

Ackerman said the “Honor Rewards” program is made possible through their new contract with Fidlar Technologies, which took over land records management for the county. The program comes at no cost to taxpayers.

“This program is an additional way we are showing our appreciation. We are connecting small businesses that already thank veterans and offer services with the veterans that these services are for,” he said.

The Recorder of Deeds Office maintains all military discharge papers (DD214) for Tazewell County veterans dating back to the Civil War. Veterans must present those papers to receive a military burial honors, and now, in order to join the “Honors Rewards” program.

Program members are eligible for community rewards beyond Tazewell County and Illinois. Fidlar Technologies maintains the program in 10 states. Tazewell County is the fourth county in Central Illinois to participate in the program, following Fulton, LaSalle and Knox Counties.

Veterans and businesses interested in this program can sign up with this link and select “Tazewell County.”