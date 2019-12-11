Tazewell County officials continuing to investigate deadly crash

PEKIN, Ill. — The Tazewell County Sheriff said law enforcement is continuing to investigate the crash that killed a 20-year-old Pekin woman.

On Wednesday, Sheriff Jeff Lower provided more information on the Tuesday afternoon crash.

Lower said 45-year-old Pekin resident Jesse St. Clair was driving a Silver Hyundai Sonata south on Springfield Rd in rural Tazewell County and entered into the northbound lane of traffic. Meanwhile, 20-year-old Kaitlyn Guard, of Pekin, was traveling north on Springfield in the northbound lane. According to Lower, evidence at the scene showed both vehicles swerved in an attempt to avoid the collision.

Tazewell County Coroner Charles Hanley identified the crash victim as Kaitlyn “Katie” Guard. She was pronounced deceased at the scene.

St. Clair was transported by LifeFlight and is currently in critical condition. The passenger in the Silver Hyundai, Lynn St. Clair, age 48 and also of Pekin, was transported by ambulance and is currently in stable but critical condition.

The Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office is continuing the investigation along with the Tazewell County Coroner and the Tazewell County States Attorney’s office. Multiple citations are pending the final outcome of the investigation.

Guard died from multiple blunt force injuries, according to Hanley’s autopsy findings.

The crash occurred just after 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.