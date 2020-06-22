Tazewell County polling places to get hand sanitizer donation

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Polling places in Tazewell County will receive donations of hand sanitizer made by a major manufacturer in time for the November election.

John Ackerman, Tazewell County Clerk, said in a news release he has been notified through the Illinois State Board of Elections will receive enough hand sanitizer through the Anheuser-Busch brewery — one of a number of companies that have converted their plants so that they can make hand sanitizer since the COVID-19 outbreak began.

Ackerman said each of the county’s 109 voting precincts will receive eight ounce bottles of hand sanitizer, along with one gallon bottles, and a pump. He said similar donations are being made to all election authorities in the state.

“The Tazewell County Clerk & Recorder of Deeds Office thanks Anheuser-Busch Brewery for this generous donation to our community,” said Ackerman.

