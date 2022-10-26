TAZEWELL COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The Tazewell County Board voted to raise election judge wages Wednesday.

According to a press release from Tazewell County Clerk John C. Ackerman, the board unanimously voted to raise election judge pay from $165 to $200.

The funds for the pay increase come from the money the county saved from the reduction of election judges after the 2021 Precinct Redistricting.

“I want to thank the Tazewell County Board Members for unanimously approving my Election Judge Pay Increase proposal this evening. This well-deserved pay increase will be a welcomed surprise as they serve during this upcoming Nov. 8 General Election.” Ackerman stated.

Election judge pay for surrounding Central Illinois Counties ranges from $150 to $225.

Registered voters interested in serving as election judges can contact the Tazewell County Clerk’s Office at (309)477-2264, extension #3.