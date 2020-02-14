Tazewell County Republicans face-off for seats in office

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Offices are at stake for the upcoming election. Thursday, Tazewell County candidates got the chance to tell voters why they deserve the seat.

The Morton Tea Party hosted a panel discussion Tazewell County Republican candidates County Board District 2 and for auditor.

Brett Grimm and Shelly Hranka are running against each other, vying for the auditor seat. Shelly Hranka is the current county auditor and has held the position for three years.

Grimm said his communication skills will prevent future chaos.

Communication is probably one of my better suits with some of the people that have been on the board the lack of communication we’ve had in the auditors office, we’ve had a tremendous amount of lawsuits, costs incurred because there hasn’t been the communication that we really need. Brett Grimm, Candidate for Tazewell County Auditor

Hranka said her three years of experience will help her navigate another term.

I’ve accomplished a lot in three years you know with a stripped budget and a stripped office. I’m kind of looking forward to letting them know what I’ve been able to to do shorthanded, but I’m excited about this race. Shelly Hranka, Tazewell County Auditor

You can vote for your candidate on March 17.