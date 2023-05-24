PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Tazewell county resource center, or TCRC, is in the process of expanding into downtown Pekin.

TCRC is a nonprofit social service agency that helps those in central Illinois with disabilities and visual impairments reach their goals.

They will occupy what used to be the Busey building on South 4th Street. The main facility in Tremont will still be used for community day services programs, but the Pekin building will allow for administration to be all together and to have a center in a more populated area. The plan is to reach more people.

Jamie Durdel, president and CEO of TCRC, said the new location will bring more opportunities.

“If you’re in Tremont, it’s in the middle of a cornfield, so there’s not a lot of opportunity for individuals there, we always have to hop in the vans and go, well if we have individuals working out of this building, all the businesses are right around the block, so it’s going to be a lot easier for us to partner with the city and the county,” Durdel said.

Durdel said they are in no rush, but are expected to start operating in Pekin by the end of August.