TREMONT, Ill. (WMBD) — The Tazewell County Resource Center has been a staple in helping people in the Tremont area for the last 40 years. They will celebrate the milestone with an event at the Par-A-Dice Hotel Casino in East Peoria on Sept. 22.

The event will also kick off its capital campaign. This is part of many fundraisers and events that the agency has each year.

The event will feature former St. Louis Cardinals player Jim Edmonds and Ben Zobrist, a former Chicago Cubs player and Eureka native.

The Tazewell County Resource Center offers a variety of programs and services that help people with disabilities and visual impairments within the community. The agency assists people with job training, job placement, goal-oriented therapy, case management, community day services, vocational services, and residential programs according to its website.

The agency is known for its food cart at Miller Center as well as its catering.

Tickets for the event and more information on the agency may be found on the TCRC website.