Tazewell County Resource Centers to merge with Morton non-profit

TREMONT, Ill. (WMBD) — Two Tazewell County non-profits announced plans to become one entity serving the Central Illinois area.

Tazewell County Resource Centers (TCRC) Inc. said it will acquire We Care, Inc. of Morton on July 1, 2021, so long as agreements with agency attorneys are finalized.

“Discussions for this acquisition began a few years ago”, said Jamie Durdel, TCRC’s President and CEO. “We are one of We Care’s largest customers, and we have quite a fleet of vehicles ourselves with our 20+ programs and services, so it made sense to take a look at merging together to make each agency stronger.”

We Care will still exist under its current brand name, and it will still offer all the services it offers to programs like Meals on Wheels, Food Pantry, and Upscale Resale. The agency will also continue to be a rural transportation provider for Tazewell and Woodford counties.

“The Board of Directors’ for both agencies wanted to be sure that programs to the community didn’t change in this merger,” Durdel said. “We will continue to offer our TCRC programs and the We Care programs without interruption. TCRC being larger with more staff, we see this as an opportunity to bring some additional resources to the already successful programs of We Care.”

While TCRC’s main focus is supporting a life of choice for individuals with disabilities, the agency also holds community-based programs like the TCRC Sight Center, Employment Programs, Custodial Services, Community Day Services, Taste of TCRC Kitchen, and others.

As president and CEO of the agency, Durdel would assume the same duties for the programs and services at We Care.

“We Care’s values in keeping people as independent as possible really matches the values at TCRC,” Durdel said.