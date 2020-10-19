Tazewell County sees record-breaking early voting numbers

In this Sept. 8, 2020 photo, voting booths are kept socially distant at the Chesterfield, N.H. polling site. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)

TAZEWELL CO., Ill. (WMBD) – The Tazewell County Clerk’s Office is reporting record-breaking early voter participation numbers. The numbers came in from the office Sunday.

According to the County Clerk, John Ackerman, the previous participation total in the 2016 presidential election for early voting in Tazewell County was 4,718 votes cast. As of the closing of early voting Sunday afternoon, Ackerman cites there were 7,187 votes cast for 2020 early voting participation.

Offsite early voting will also take place in Washington, East Peoria, Tremont, Morton, and Pekin next weekend. Early voting continues until Election Day on Tuesday, November 3, 2020.



According to a press release, Ackerman stated, “We are amazed by the overwhelming heavy participation in early voting this year. My office thanks our amazing election judges for their commitment of service to our communities, as well as thanking the understanding citizens that waited in occasional long lines to cast their votes.”

Ackerman went on to say, “We have never seen this level of turnout for early voting in Tazewell County. Our election judges that worked this weekend to make this possible had long hours with a continuous traffic flow, and they desire the admiration of thankful county citizens.”

Offsite early voting totals by location from this weekend are as followed, as reported by the Tazewell County Clerk’s Office:

October 16 – October 18 (Tazewell County total early vote: 7,187 votes cast)

Morton Township Building: 1,096 votes cast

Washington Township Building: 706 votes cast

Tremont Community Center: 644 votes cast

East Peoria FOLEPI Market Place: 838 votes cast

Tazewell County Clerk’s Office in Pekin: 3,903 votes cast (total number since early voting started)

Offsite early voting continues next weekend at all locations, from:

9 a.m. – 6 p.m. on Friday, October 23

10 a.m. – 4 p.m. on Saturday, October 24

9 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Sunday, October 25.

Early voting continues at the Tazewell County Clerk’s Office in the McKenzie Building in Pekin continues through Election Day.

According to Ackerman, vote-by-mail has also broken the previous high participation record of 2,800 votes cast in the 2016 presidential election. As of Sunday afternoon, Tazewell County had processed and mailed out 22,608 vote-by-mail ballots.