Tazewell County Sheriff Department will not enforce stay at home order, says Pritzker’s orders ‘violates constitutional rights’

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The Tazewell County Sheriff Department will not enforce the mandated stay-at-home executive order.

In an email sent to an unknown recipient Thursday, Sheriff Jeffrey Lower wrote that his primary focus is to protect the citizens of Tazewell and their constitutional rights. The email states Lower believes Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker is “over-reaching” his powers.

Email sent from Tazewell County Sheriff Jeffrey Lower

“I have consistently voiced my opposition to the method that our state government has attempted to threaten and intimidate its citizens to obey his executive orders. It is my belief that his orders are over-reaching government and I will continue to fight against what I believe is a violation of our constitutional rights,” Lower said.

Friday East Peoria Mayor John Kahl said he is allowing businesses within the city to reopen in phases, against Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s extended stay-at-home order. As of Friday, nonessential businesses had the option to reopen within city limits, including retailers, shopping centers, salons barbershops, gyms, parks, campgrounds, auto dealerships and more.

Kahl said people should still follow the social distancing guidelines.

This story will be updated.

