TAZEWELL, Ill. (WMBD)– The Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office Facebook is warning residents of an ongoing phone scam.

Multiple residents have made reports of callers masquerading as the local police informing them that they missed a court date or jury duty. The scammers then tell victims to send money or a warrant will be issued for their arrest.

Scammers will also use the real names of local law enforcement and trick phones into displaying a legitimate police line when calling.

To prevent people from being scammed, the Tazewell County Sheriff is asking people to be aware of scamming signs.

To start, no law agency will ever contact you via telephone for missed payments including, unpaid taxes, traffic citations, and warrants.

Law agencies will never ask for payment via gift cards.

Never give any personal or financial information to any unsolicited phone call. This includes debit or credit card numbers.

More information on scams can be found here.