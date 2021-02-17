Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office announces results of Super Bowl weekend traffic enforcement

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office announced the results of its Super Bowl enforcement campaign.

According to the Tazewell County Sheriff Jeffrey Lower, there were two arrests and 25 citations issued during The Super Bowl weekend Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over and Click It or Ticket enforcement effort which ran from Feb. 5 to Feb. 8.

During the enforcement effort, two motorists were arrested for drag racing, and citations were issued for speeding, speeding 40 over the posted limit, distracted driving, and possession of cannabis among others.

Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Steven Anthony said they are serious about cracking down on impaired drivers.

“Motorists should understand that we are serious about cracking down on impaired drivers and other traffic safety law violators. We do it to save lives,” Anthony said.

The campaign was made possible by the Federal Highway Safety funds from the Illinois Department of Transportation.