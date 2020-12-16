Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office asking for help identifying a suspect

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The Tazewell County Sheriff’s Offices is asking for the community’s help to identify a male suspect.

Officials say the man is believed to be involved in a Criminal Damage to Property and Burglary case in the Washington and East Peoria area.

The incident happened in the early hours of Monday, Dec. 7.

No other information about the incident has been released.

Anyone who knows anything about the incident or the suspect is encouraged to contact Detective Glover at (309) 478-5626.

