Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office breaks down legal cannabis laws

PEKIN, Ill. — The Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office is providing legal reminders about recreational marijuana.

Beginning Jan. 1, the use of marijuana or cannabis infused products will be legal for individuals 21 years of age or older. A person 21 years or older will be allowed to possess the following:

30 grams of raw cannabis flower

Cannabis infused products containing up to 500 milligrams of THC

5 grams of cannabis concentrate

Nobody under the age of 21 is allowed to purchase, use, possess, transport, grow, or consume cannabis except where authorized by the Compassionate Use of Medical Cannabis Act or the Community College Cannabis Vocational Pilot Program. The Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office is reminding people that the only lawful place to consume cannabis or cannabis-infused products is in private residence or on personal private property outside of public view.

It is illegal to consume cannabis products or smoke cannabis in a public place as well as in motor vehicles. It is also illegal to transport cannabis within a motor vehicle unless the cannabis is in a sealed, odor-proof, and child resistant container.

Tazewell County has not approved on- site consumption of cannabis or cannabis infused products in any business or retail tobacco stores, but has allowed for cannabis dispensaries in the county.

The Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office urges anyone wishing to consume cannabis to not get behind the wheel and drive impaired or intoxicated.