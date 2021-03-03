Tazewell County Sheriff’s office distributes 5,000 masks to local junior high

WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Students at Beverly Manor Junior High School won’t have to fret if they forget their mask at home.

The school received 5,000 masks from the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday morning, March 3, as part of a partnership with Ford Motor Group. In total, 150,000 masks will be distributed to school districts within Tazewell County.

“This is going to be one thing off their plate. When they forget, we’re going to have one easily accessible for them,” said Corey Sharp, principal at Beverly Manor.

The school, which serves about 380 students in grades 4-8, has been open since August.

Sharp said 90% of students have returned to in-person learning, and supplies were dwindling.

“This is going to help replenish supplies that we continue to lose, especially with our sports that are now starting up,” he said.

Ford donated 120 million masks to communities across the country as part of its “Finish Strong” initiative, encouraging Americans to pull together and protect each other until COVID-19 vaccines become more readily available. The motor company partnered with the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Department in this effort.