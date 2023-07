TAZEWELL COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in locating a missing 16-year-old girl.

According to The Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post, Natali Shaw, a 5’8″ white female, has been missing since she was last seen by her mother on July 5.

Shaw has black hair and brown eyes.

Any person with information regarding the whereabouts of Natali Shaw is encouraged to contact the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office at (309) 346-4141, or contact 911.