PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — The Tazewell County Sheriff’s office is asking the public for help locating a missing person Monday.

According to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office, 49-year-old Shane A. Denny was last seen at his residence in Pekin Sunday.

Denny is bald with gray facial hair and blue eyes. He may be driving a 2010 navy blue Ford Edge.

Anyone with information on Denny’s location is encouraged to contact the Tazewell County Sheriff’s office at 309-346-4141 or call 911.