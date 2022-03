TAZEWELL COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Deputies with the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office are asking the public to help identify two suspects Friday.

According to a Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post, the two suspects are wanted for questioning in relation to a theft that occurred in the Tazewell County area.





Anyone with information about the pictured suspects or vehicle is encouraged to contact Detective Glover at 309-478-5626 or Crime Stoppers at 309-673-9000.