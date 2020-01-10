Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office releases new app

PEKIN, Ill. — The Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office is taking a step into the tech world.

County Sheriff Jeff Lower announced the launch the office’s new mobile app on Friday, to connect with Tazewell County residents and visitors, providing efficient information to anyone with a smartphone.

The Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office smartphone app was developed by TheSheriffApp.com, a division of OCV, LLC.

The app offers quick access to items of public interest and is easy to use. Users can submit tips, search inmates, receive push notifications, view active warrants in Tazewell County, connect to the organization’s social media, read the latest news, find sex offenders in the area, and more.

“Over 80 percent of people in the United States own and use smartphones as their primary means of communication,” OCV Vice President Kevin Cummings said. “Mobile apps offer agencies a better way to alert, inform and prepare the public. Apps allow public safety agencies the ability to reach and serve their citizens where they are: their smartphones.”

TheSheriffApp.com specializes in mobile app development for sheriffs’ offices and public safety organizations across the U.S.

The Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office app is available for download for free in the App Store and Google Play. Those interested can search “Tazewell Sheriff IL.”