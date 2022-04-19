TAZEWELL COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The Tazewell County State’s Attorney said released body camera footage of a deadly alcohol-related crash that killed two people in East Peoria is causing headaches for his investigation.

Bodycam footage released by East Peoria police shows the officer’s interactions with Stephanie Melgoza, 23, in the aftermath of the deadly crash on April 10 at the hospital. Melgoza was arrested for aggravated DUI resulting in death (two counts), aggravated reckless driving (two counts), possession of cannabis, and illegal transportation of alcohol.

WMBD found it unusual that bodycam footage was released prior to Melgoza’s arraignment on May 24, so we inquired about it to Tazewell County State’s Attorney Stu Umholtz.

“We try to encourage police departments and others to be wary of releasing information. Unfortunately, we have a struggle with what the people have a right to know and what the press may have a right to obtain. But then decisions have to be made by the media as to what they’re actually going to put on the air,” he said.

Umholtz said pre-trial publicity can impact their ability to select a jury.

“It does make it difficult to select a jury if the individual has already seen the evidence because we need to have jurors that would make decisions based upon the evidence that is admitted in the courtroom,” he explained.

Umholtz said it could force them to move the case to another jurisdiction, which makes it more expensive and complicated. Pre-trial publicity also taints the individual’s presumption of innocence.

“We also have concerns about pre-trial publicity, in that it will make it more difficult for an individual to have a fair trial. Our intention is a person should have to face trial in a public courtroom and not in the media … just because the information would be provided to the press, doesn’t mean the press has to put it out there,” he said.

He said the Melgoza case is under investigation and declined to comment further.