PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Tazewell County Clerk John Ackerman said his office will begin a new drive to track the status of the remaining World War II veterans in the county.

Currently, he said, it’s believed there are 20 such veterans in Tazewell County with the youngest one being 95 years old and the oldest being 106.

“We have been so blessed for so long to have these members of the ‘Greatest Generation’ walking amongst us that I believe too many of us just assume they will always be here” the clerk said. “I strongly urge all Tazewell County schools and communities to take the time to listen to their stories and learn from their experiences before their voices are silent forever.”