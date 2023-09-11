EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Tazewell County Health Department will hold an electronic recycling collection event for residents of both Peoria and Tazewell counties.

Residents can bring their items 9 a.m. to noon on Oct. 7 to the Festival building, 2200 Washington St. in East Peoria.

Personal and office electronics are welcome. There will be a fee for recycling TVs and monitors due to the hazardous materials. Fees will range from $10 to $40, depending on the type. Please note this event is for the collection of electronics, not appliances.

This event is sponsored by the Tazewell County Health Department. For further information on what is accepted and the event, please go to our Facebook page or contact us at (309) 929-0272.