Tazewell County treasurer running for state senate seat

PEKIN, Ill. — Tazewell County Treasurer Mary Burress is interested in a new job.

She recently announced she will be running for the state senate seat currently held by Sen. Dave Koehler (D-Peoria).

Burress has more than three decades of experience in the treasurer’s office.

The candidate explains how she plans to win the political race.

“I think that leadership will show my honesty, integrity, I think Springfield needs more of that. The whole state needs more of that, and I want to be part of that solution, I want to step up to the plate,” said Burress.

Her goal is to keep taxes lower in attempts that fewer people will leave the state.

“I want to make it a better place. I don’t want to have to hear that I have to move out of the state, which I hear all the time with being the tax collector here in Tazewell County. How we’ve gotta move out of the state because of higher taxes,” said Burress.

Koehler on Friday he will seek re-election next year. The primary election is March 17, 2020.