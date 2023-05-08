PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — For the fifth consecutive year, a group of Tazewell County Elected Officials donated and planted flowers in the four large planters on the North and South side entrance of the Tazewell County Courthouse.

According to a Tazewell County Clerk’s office press release, the donation, totaling over $1,600 is a continued effort to improve the appearance of the historic government building.

“Before this effort began, the flower pots were an empty void that had become nothing more than a cigarette ashtray and an eyesore for the facility” stated Tazewell County Clerk & Recorder of Deeds John C. Ackerman. “Now each year the flowers have been recognized as a source of joy and beauty by the business owners here in Downtown Pekin, the Tazewell County employees, and visitors to the Tazewell County Courthouse.”

This year’s group of Elected Officials included:

10th Circuit Judge Chris Doscotch

John C. Ackerman – Tazewell County Clerk

Tazewell County State’s Attorney Kevin Johnson

Tazewell County Treasurer Hannah Clark

Tazewell County Coroner Charlie Hanley

Tazewell County Board Members Russ Crawford, Sierra Smith, Vivian Hagaman, Nancy Proehl, Kim Joesting, and Nick Graff

This project was made possible thanks to the private donation by these Tazewell County Elected Officials.