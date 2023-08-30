TAZEWELL COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Two Central Illinois counties may enter an intergovernmental contract to help with animal control.

Tazewell and Woodford counties are looking at possibly uniting with a plan that will help both counties.

According to Libby Aeschleman, the Tazewell County Animal Control Director, there have been preliminary conversations about a potential collaboration.

“We’re trying to come up with a collaborative plan that’s going to mutually benefit both sides,” Aeschleman said. “Whether that’s in a form of a contract or just a consulting at this time, it’s really just our goal to provide benefits to both Tazewell County residents as well as Woodford County residents.”

She said that for Tazewell County, they are looking for ways to properly fund programs for its residents, especially in the spay and neuter arena.

Aeschleman also said Woodford County is in need of guidance and expertise for a potential new facility. She was contacted by Tim Worner, a Woodford County Board Member, after the county had changes in its leadership. She also said animals would not be crossing jurisdictions.

Aeshleman said things like this take time, but they hope to have something in place before the fiscal year 2024.

Worner said he reached out to Tazewell County, but the only thing that happened was he asked a few questions and there have not really been any preliminary meetings.