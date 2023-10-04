EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — The largest senior citizen expo in Tazewell County returned for the first time since 2018 on Wednesday.

Community organizations and other officials sat in booths, informing senior citizens of the resources available to them in the local community.

The event is organized by the Tazewell County TRIAD, which is focused on reducing crime against senior citizens. Tazewell County Sheriff Deputy Nathan Hastings helped organize the event, and said it’s important to let senior citizens know they are a valued asset to the local community.

“We want to let the senior population know that we’re here for them, this is a way for us to highlight those services we provide,” he said.

Hastings wanted to put on the event after seeing it hadn’t been organized for a few years.

“To be able to put something like this together and offer that to them, it’s really a good thing that we can do,” Hastings said.