Tazwell County Clerk’s office warns against scam

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — A new scam is targeting government offices. Scammers are spoofing office numbers on caller ID, impersonating circuit and county clerks.

In some cases, scammers ask for personal information and payment for delinquent property taxes.

Tazewell County Clerk John Ackerman for those getting a call, not to hand out information to strangers.

“Public awareness is our best option right now. Making people know that these are activities that are taking place, keep an eye out for them,” said Ackerman.

He said his office only reaches out to people through the mail and asks people to come into the office to pay any notices.

“We never reach out by phone to make you aware and then also demand payment. Those should be warning signs that that’s not feasible,” said Ackerman.

He said so far, no scam incidents have been reported in Tazewell County, but it has been reported in McLean and Champaign counties.