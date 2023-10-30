TAZEWELL COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The Tazewell County Health Department (TCHD) announced on Monday that it received a Community Foundation of Central Illinois Grant.

According to a TCHD news release, the $10,000 grant with be used to offer free Mental Health First Aid (MHFA) training throughout Tazewell County, and bring Jim Love to be the keynote speaker at the 2024 Tazewell County Teen Conference.

As the Keynote Speaker, Love will bring the message of ‘Authentically YOU!’ and focus on the message of self-love, positive energy, and mental health.

MHFA teaches participants to understand, recognize and respond to people experiencing a mental health or substance use crisis or challenge.

“Mental Health First Aid makes sense! The skills we teach, work – and they change lives for the better,” said MHFA instructor, Kim Litwiller. “I love having the opportunity to help increase someone’s capacity to understand and respond to a person facing a mental health crisis or challenge.”

400 middle and high school students are expected to attend a variety of workshops that will cover internet safety, nutrition and personal safety tips.

The 35th Annual Tazewell County Teen Conference will take place at Illinois Central College in East Peoria, on Jan. 11, 2024.

More information on Mental Health First Aid training is available on the TCHD’s website.