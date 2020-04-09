Teachers adjust to a new normal and find positives in e-learning

WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Teachers, students, and parents are adjusting to some of the challenges of teaching from a computer screen.

Beverly Manor fifth grade teacher Alyssa O’Laughlin is choosing to see the positives in the situation.

“It’s been crazy I think for everyone, but I think it was a great opportunity for us to really collaborate and divide and conquer on it,” said O’Laughlin.

She thinks there benefits to online teaching.

“It’s been awesome to try out new technologies that we can use for next year,” said O’Laughlin.

The new technology is helping her students learn too.

“If they don’t understand something, they literally just click the back button, they rewatch that portion,” said O’Laughlin.

She thinks the situation and being able to adjust to it will help her students grow.

“I think that this group of kids, specifically this generation of kids, they’re going to be a little bit more independent,” said O’Laughlin.