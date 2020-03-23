Teachers in Dunlap plan a trip to visit students with road rally

DUNLAP, Ill (WMBD) — Students and teachers in Dunlap are missing their interaction.

So, the school got everyone together, but it wasn’t in the classroom.

Since students are learning from home, educators in Dunlap decided to check on their students by spreading hope and cheer.

Be on your front porch, your driveway, wherever you’re comfortable from. We’re gonna be in our cars where we are safe, practicing social distancing, but there’s still a way to build connections to our students during this time and still be safe.

Dunlap principal Mandy Ellis says teachers came up with the idea to greet students from afar Monday. The message is one of love and hope.

I don’t think you could look at any of these staff members and think that they are happy about being on spring break or happy about being away from the school building, this is where our heart is, this is where our kids are. When we are not together we miss them dearly, so this is our way of saying we are here, we love you, we can’t wait to see you soon.

Parents and kids brought out signs and smiles as their teachers drove right through their neighborhood. Kourtni stocker says after being stuck at home – her kids are happy to see their teacher in person.

We’ve actually done pretty good. Both of their teachers have video chatted with their whole class and had like a community meeting with their students and really, it’s been nice.

We got to see actually see our teachers while we have to stay at home.

Until students return to the classroom, teachers are asking kids to keep learning fun.