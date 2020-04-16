Teachers, students going above and beyond to make E-learning a success

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Providing resources and education for families during Gov. Pritzker’s ‘Stay-at-Home’ order.

From the comfort of a classroom, to now having to get an education from home.

Students and teachers are having to go above and beyond to make E-learning work.

But getting an education from home comes with its challenges.

“There are several families that live within the same household. We have families that don’t have their own address, homeless families. Knowing that families don’t have the technology needed to do a lot of these things,” said Timika Rutherford, Instructional Coach at Trewyn.

Rutherford says teachers are really missing their students. Many teachers are working hard to make sure kids have the best experience, even if they can’t see teachers in person.

“Teachers went out and bought school supplies for those families and went and delivered to homes, being careful, but went out and delivered pencils, papers, and notebooks,” Rutherford said.

Rutherford said many teachers brought students Easter baskets over the weekend with school supplies and goodies in them.

Superintendent Dr. Sharon Desmoulin-Kherat says the school district is making sure kids are prepared for E-learning, while also getting meals.

“We have some great partners like Regional Office and Salvation Army. Taking meals, feeding kids,” Dr. Kherat said.

Dr. Kherat says the school district served nearly 120,000 meals in the last month and delivered over 5,300 electronic devices.

She says while the participation might have decreased during this time, she’s still proud of her kids for working hard while dealing with everything else going on.

“I would love to see 100% and we’re aspiring to that. We have some buildings that have 96% consistently of engagement. We have some students’ schools, high poverty, Sterling, I’m impressed with the work Sterling is doing, Glen Oak, Roosevelt, Trewyn,” Dr. Kherat said.

Before students had to work from home, Dr. Kherat says most schools attendance was 90 percent or higher.

On Wednesday, Peoria Public School’s high schools’ attendance averaged at 60 percent. This is up from last week’s average, which was 54 percent.

Dr. Kherat says the entire district’s engagement numbers are 67 percent, which is still around 20 points higher than the national average.

She adds not every family wants to do E-learning, so the district provides them with paper packets they would usually see.

Dr. Kherat says it is difficult for seniors who had good grades before the Pandemic to focus on their grades, since E-learning cannot hurt their grades.