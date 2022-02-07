Teachers’ union president: judge’s decision confusing, “faulty” legal reasoning

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The president of the Illinois Federation of Teachers on Monday criticized a Sangamon County judge’s decision to put a temporary restraining order on a class-action lawsuit brought about by 146 schools districts regarding mask and vaccine mandates in the classroom.

Dan Montgomery, president of the Illinois Federation of Teachers, said the decision has caused confusion for school districts that are not part of the lawsuit.

“We think her legal reasoning was faulty, but the confusion part is playing out all across Illinois today… There are even a handful of districts that went remote today because of this confusion,” he said. “To some people, they don’t understand what the ruling said, so they think it’s open season. Well, it’s mask optional. We don’t have to wear masks. Kids take your masks off if you want, and a lot of kids would do that. You know, a lot of adults would do that. But it’s not safe, and it’s not what the ruling said.”

Montgomery said the governor’s mandate still applies to schools not part of the lawsuit.

“I think the headline is sort of confusion reigns because of this judicial decision and some districts are doing the wrong thing and violating the governor’s legal mandates,” he said. “The State Board of Education has said it’s going to enforce that it’s going to look closely to make sure that school districts are doing what they’re supposed to do right now.”

He said he expects the appeals court to reverse the decision.