PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Parents are searching for answers following an incident at Kellar Primary School in Peoria, and now the local teachers union president is weighing in.

Parents are learning from other parents about an incident where a Kellar Primary student brought a knife on a school bus. They are concerned there was no communication from the district to inform them about the incident.

Jeff Adkins-Dutro, president of Peoria Teachers Union, said a lot of things happen in schools that parents are not aware of.

“They do notify parents about a lot of things, so I’m not exactly sure what happened in this situation in particular. Maybe they dropped the ball on this one incident. I think if we open the doors and show them everything, they would be outraged by what is going on,” he said.

A PPS spokesperson said a student did bring an “inappropriate object” on the bus, but would not confirm to WMBD if it was, in fact, a knife.

PPS only sends mass notifications in the event of an active or widespread threat. The incident did not meet the district’s threshold of an imminent threat, defined as “risk to life or a risk of severe property damage within the next 72 hours” according to Superintendent Dr. Sharon Kherat. Other criteria include whether the threat is contained or spreading.

Adkins-Dutro said there needs to be more transparency from school administration to teachers and parents.

“There should be transparency when something like that happens because if there’s not, you get what we have today. Rumors are running rampant, people are wondering what’s going on, and it becomes this huge deal,” he said.

However, Adkins-Dutro said if the school district notified parents every time a student brought inappropriate things to school, such as alcohol or vape pen, it would be “overwhelming.”

“I think maybe a general awareness about those things, maybe some updates in the newsletter if it is becoming a big problem would be good,” he said.

All in all, communication is key, Adkins-Dutro said.

“I do know there are incidents that go on all the time in the schools that parents are not aware of, and I think they need to be of them so we can improve our schools. Because without the parents and the community, the change is not going to happen,” he said.