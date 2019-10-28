Teal Pumpkin Project aims to make Halloween more inclusive for kids

BARTONVILLE, Ill. — Every year children look forward to Halloween, but some parents who have children with allergies consider skipping trick-or-treating.

Some residents in central Illinois have been involved with a nationwide initiative over the past few years called the Teal Pumpkin Project. It encourages participants to offer nonfood items to trick-or-treaters.

One Bartonville family is encouraging others to join in on the fun.

“When we heard about the teal pumpkin and what it meant and what it stood for with food allergies, we are all about inclusion, so it was a no-brainer for us to go pick it up and pick up some little toys for the trick-or-treaters,” resident Joy Siebel said.

This year, she’s giving out fun trinkets to take home, along with other candy that children with food allergies can still enjoy.

“Any child that would come out on Halloween, and not be able to go home with a bucket load of stuff like any other kid, is sad so it’s just something that we find very important,” Siebel said.

But she’s not the only one joining in on the movement; AlignLife – Chiropractic & Natural Health Center is a Peoria business getting in on the action as well. They will have a three-day trick-or-treat event on Oct. 28, Oct. 30 and Oct. 31. The office will offer allergy-free treats for kids.

On top of the teal pumpkins, you might see on front porches, there’s a chance you could see a blue pumpkin. It’ll be used to symbolize autism, and will be carried by trick or treaters to signal that they may have certain needs.