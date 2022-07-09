MACKINAW Ill. (WMBD)– Reed Fry was like any normal 10-year-old boy that loved baseball and Imagine Dragons.

Back in April 2019, Reed had a headache so severe he was taken to the hospital where they learned of his brain cancer. After a lengthy treatment period, reed beat his cancer and returned to his baseball team “the Dee-Mack Warriors”.

After a routine check-up in spring 2022, Reed and his family learned that his cancer had come back. Now reed and his family are spending their summer living life to the fullest and trying to cross off items on Reed’s bucket list.

Some things Reed wants to accomplish are going to the Grand Canyon, going to an Imagine Dragons concert, serving food at the Ronald Mcdonald’s house, and going to Niagra Falls.

Reed’s team held a fundraiser where they played baseball, had food, and bounce houses all in hopes to raise money for Reed and his bucket list.

To help donate to Reed and his family click the link below