Teammates of Aaron Miller remember him as a ‘leader’ and ‘good friend’

BRIMFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — Gone, but not forgotten; a local baseball team is remembering the life of a teammate who passed away this week in single-vehicle car crash.

Players and coaches from the K-Hawks organization said they remember Aaron Miller as both a leader on and off the baseball diamond and can’t believe his death is real life.

Wednesday night 16 year old Aaron Miller died in a single vehicle car crash on U.S. Highway 150 and Thousand Dollar Road outside Brimfield. Miller’s coach, Jeremy Hamilton said it’s like a bad dream.

“It’s just sad that he’s gone. It doesn’t seem real to me,” Hamilton said.

Hamilton said Aaron’s future as a ball player was just beginning. Saying he had a positive attitude on and off the diamond.

“He was a leader, that’s for sure, kind of on the quiet side but during games that passion and drive he had would just take over,” Hamilton said.

Hamilton said when he found out about the news, he wanted his players to find out from him first. Kyle Litchfield, one of Aaron’s teammates said he found out from a mutual friend.

“I was just in total shock for about 20 to 30 minutes,” Litchfield said. “I really couldn’t move, i was shaking and stuff.”

Litchfield and all of Miller’s teammates said he was always upbeat and was not just a Most-Valuable-Player, but also a Most-Valuable-Person. Cayden Ahart said Aaron was always there when he needed him.

“He was always there. He was the one picking you up when you were down,” Ahart said. “He was true with us, anything you’d need he would be there.”

The young men trying to make sense of the nightmare of losing a teammate in the game of life. Ethan Unhold said the situation has made him realize that life is short.

“I just got my license a little bit after him so it just feels like it could happen to me too, it could happen to anybody,” Unhold said.

While Aaron’s teammates say he is gone from this Earth, teammate, Malakai Correa had one last message for him.

“I hope you’re doing well up there and when I get a chance to play with you, we’re going do some good things my guy. Love you,” Correa said.

Players aren’t the only ones mourning, parents on the team are also grieving posting on Facebook “You will always be one of our boys” and “While we lost and won as a team, losing you is unbearable.”

