EAST PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — Members of the Teamsters Local 28 are now out on the picket line striking against Roanoke Concrete.

Union members were out Friday with signs in hand outside Roanoke Concrete in East Peoria shouting claims of unfair labor practices. They say this is the second week of the strike.

Members have spread from Bloomington to every Roanoke Concrete plant in central Illinois.

Strikers say the police were called to East Peoria to remove a strike line.

Union members on the picket line Friday told us they were not allowed to give us any details.

We’ve reached out to the president of Roanoke Concrete and the president of the Teamsters Local 28. Neither have returned our calls or messages.