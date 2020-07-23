Tech company buys Heinold Banwart in East Peoria

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Sikich, a tech company, is expanding its Central Illinois presence by purchasing the public accounting firm based in East Peoria.

Around 50 employees of Heinold Banwart will join Sikich as a part of the merger. Sikich currently has two other offices in Central Illinois — one in Springfield and the other in Decatur. The company also operates an office in Naperville.

“We look forward to leveraging Sikich’s industry-leading technology capabilities and offering our clients access to an expanded suite of services,” said Arthur Anliker, CEO of Heinold Banwart.

“The Heinold Banwart team adds valuable talent to our group and strengthens our position as a leading service provider in this market,” said Tom Krehbiel, partner-in-charge of Sikich’s CPA services.

Heinold Banwart offers a variety of services including accounting, tax, audit and assurance, retirement planning, management consulting, and business valuation. It also offers wealth management services to businesses and organizations across industries, including manufacturing, construction, agribusiness, healthcare, real estate, non-profits, and local governments.

The merger deal is scheduled to close on Monday, Aug. 31.

