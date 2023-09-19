PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Recent technical difficulties have caused confusion on WMBD’s and WYZZ’s Facebook page.

Starting sometime Monday afternoon, Facebook began to grab the incorrect images from our website when we posted stories to our Facebook pages.

For whatever reason, instead of the image that was actually posted in the story, an image from one of our most recent local sports stories will appear with the post.

The issue only appears to affect our Facebook posts at the moment and does not affect our posts on other social media sites.

Similar problems have occurred in the past, and our IT department is currently working to resolve the issue.

We are sorry for any confusion these posts may have caused.