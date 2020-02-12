Technology business opening location in Bloomington, set to bring in many jobs

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A new technology company is coming to Bloomington and bringing new jobs with it.

Contec specializes in reverse logistics and repairs, which means instead of getting rid of old technology it’s repaired or broken into parts that can be reused.

“When you’re cable company swaps out your box and you upgrade or get a new one, they send the one you used to have to me. we have various process paths to either repair it, clean it up and get it back into market,” said the CEO of Contec Jon Joy.

Contec’s headquarters is in New York and has other locations throughout the US, but nothing in the midwest.

“A number of my customers have their customers best serve from the midwest because of their locations, I can cut their transportation cost both sending the boxes to me and me sending them back out by being closer to their markets,” said Joy.

CEO of the economic development council Patrick Hoban says the 25-year-old business will bring in a lot of jobs.

“In the beginning, they’ll be 40 to 50 jobs with plans to ramp up to close to 100 jobs,” said Hoban.

Contec’s building will be located at 2402 E. Empire street. They plan to be up and running in 60 days.